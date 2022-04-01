Obituary: Jerry M. Sakai

– March 2, 2022

Jerry M. Sakai, 85, passed away peacefully at home in Santa Barbara on March 2, 2022, from an ongoing struggle with lung cancer. He was in hospice care and surrounded by loved ones.

Born in 1937 in the San Joaquin Valley, he was the eldest of five children. At age five, he and his family were sent to the Japanese-American internment camp at Gila River in Arizona during WWII, where he spent two years.

Jerry graduated from high school at 16 and attended UC Berkeley, studying electrical engineering. Upon graduation, his first job was at the National Radiation Lab (now known as the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory), designing equipment for physicists utilizing the first U.S.-made cyclotron. In subsequent jobs, he worked on mobile warfare software followed by an airborne camera recording system for the U2 spy aircraft and designed video system circuitry, which eventually led to his hiring at the Grass Valley Group, which specialized in live television broadcast equipment. Jerry retired in 1991 as the VP of production and, after a short hiatus, worked another five years with a former colleague, Birney Dayton, at NVision, helping with production.

Jerry married Emi in 1966 and moved to Nevada City, California, where they raised their family and resided for over 50 years. His passions hovered around all things in the mathematical and physics universe, both well-applied in conversation, hobbies, and skillful card playing. He enjoyed an active life filled with hiking, alpine skiing, scuba diving, water skiing, boating, and flying a prop plane.

While in his 60s and 70s, he summited Mt. Whitney 5 times, climbed Kala Pattar near Mt. Everest, and scaled Mt. Kilimanjaro, all accompanied by his younger brother, Tom. They also traveled together to Antarctica in a converted Russian research ship. This completed his quest to travel all seven continents.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Emi; siblings, Tom, Joyce, and Andy; sons, Bradley and Kurtis; three grandchildren; many loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins; and a host of valued friends.