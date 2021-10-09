Obituary: Jerry Leon Wilson

September 11, 1946 – September 1, 2021

Jerry Wilson passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on September 1st, 2021, at his home in Grass Valley, California at the age of 74.

Jerry was born in Seattle, Washington to Ruth and Howard Wilson and lived there for only the first 6 months of his life. The family, including his older brother Rodney Wilson, moved to Richmond, California to find employment in the late 40’s. Jerry was a spirited boy with lots of energy and love for the outdoors. He completed elementary through high school in the Richmond School District. Jerry served in the US Army in Okinawa from 1966-1968. This time was very meaningful to him, he made many friends and had life changing experiences. Jerry married Judith Gettle in July of 1968 in a small family ceremony in Reno, Nevada. They soon greeted two children, Eric Craig in 1970 and Debra Lynn in 1971. They continued to live in Richmond, California until 1972 and eventually moved to Martinez, California where they lived and worked for many years. Jerry and Judy retired and moved to Grass Valley, California in 2001 and that’s the destination they called their ‘dream home’.

Jerry was a wonderful husband, father, and loyal friend. He was a long-time volunteer and helped build and create spaces that are enjoyed by many at AnimalSave. He loved animals and especially baby kittens and babies always made his eyes twinkle. He loved his dogs with all his heart. He enjoyed fishing, being outdoors and working hard to make things work smoothly even if it presented a challenge.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and Howard; brother, Rodney; son, Eric Craig. Jerry is survived by his wife of 53 years Judith Wilson; daughter and son-in-law, Debra and Scott Brayton; grandchildren, Jasmine, Averi and Emma Brayton from Davis, California; Nephew, Aaron Gettle and family; and Nephew Mark Wilson and family. Jerry is also survived by his dear friends; Roger and Peggy DeRossette; Carolyn Niehaus, Director of Animal Save; John and Judy Brown of AnimalSave. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation AnimalSave of Grass Valley at https://www.animalsave.org/donate