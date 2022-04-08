Obituary: Jerry Eugene Henderson

April 12, 1942 – March 10, 2022

On March 10, Jerry Eugene Henderson passed away peacefully at home in Grass Valley surrounded by his family. Jerry was born on April 12, 1942, in Long Beach, California, to Ann and Frank Henderson. From an early age, he loved the outdoors and nature, becoming a Boy Scout leader and Eagle Scout. He graduated from Lynwood High School and later received a Bachelor of Science degree from Long Beach State College, and then a Master’s Degree in Environmental Administration from the University of California at Riverside. From 1965-66 he was a First Lieutenant in the Marine Corps in the Vietnam War and received the Navy Commendation Medal with Combat “V”. He was later promoted to Captain. In 1968, Jerry married his college sweetheart Patricia (Pat) Stevens. They raised four children: Elisa, Bryce, Chad and Dorea.

Jerry was a State Park Ranger for California in the 1970s. His favorite assignments were Big Basin Redwoods State Park and Mount San Jacinto State Park. At the latter, he could hike or ski many miles each day helping people, some who were lost, or blazing new trails for others to enjoy. He was an inspiration to many other rangers. His sign still stands by the ranger station: “May the peace of the wilderness be with you.” In 1978, the family moved to Ashland, Oregon, where Jerry was Assistant Director of the Young Adult Conversation Corps. After several years, the program was discontinued and the family settled in Redmond, Washington. However, as time went on, they missed California and moved to the mountains in Crestline. Jerry worked for the state’s Economic Development Department, helping cities grow their businesses.

In 2005, Jerry and Pat, having retired, moved to Nevada County. Jerry was a member of the Sierra Express Bicycle Club. He loved riding and had won many awards over the years racing in the National Mountain Bike Series in the U.S. and Canada. He was also active in the Nordic Skiers of Nevada County and was downhill skiing and cross-country skiing up to the age of 76. Jerry was involved with the Bear Yuba Land Trust, working on and creating many local trails. Both Jerry and Pat loved to hike, camp and canoe, and they traveled the world together and with their family. Above all, Jerry adored his family. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father and grandad. He had a wonderful sense of humor and an infectious laugh. He was known to all as kind, friendly, thoughtful, and a hard worker, and always willing to help his friends and community. He was very loved and will be deeply missed.

Jerry is survived by his wife of fifty-three years, Pat Henderson, daughters Elisa Parker and Dorea Shoemaker, sons Bryce Henderson and Chad Henderson, grandchildren Maya, Devin, Henry, Payton, Aurora, Jasmine and Bella, sisters Barbara Ann Evensizer and Judy Bell Bird. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents. A celebration of life will be held on June 26 at 3 pm at The Schrammsberg Estate, 242 Gold Flat Road, Nevada City.