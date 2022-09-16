Obituary: Jerry Dorville
December 10, 1941 – August 27, 2022
On August 27th 2022 Donald “Jerry” Dorville passed away peacefully surrounded by family.
Jerry was born December 10th 1941 in Grass Valley Ca. to Thomas and Betty (Uren) Dorville on their 2nd anniversary.
Jerry was an avid Model T and Model A devotee. He still owned his original Model A that his grandfather helped him buy at the age of 14. He was always planning on and working on projects concerning old cars. Everything old fascinated him. The family would tell you that he was born in the wrong century. He had been a long time member of the Gra Neva A’s and Model T club of Auburn Ca. as well as the Grass Valley Sportsman Club. He loved volunteering in the blacksmith shop at the Empire Mine where he enjoyed meeting visitors and sharing stories with them about the working mine when he was young.
Jerry was always willing to help family and friends with his many talents from building, plumbing, electrical to whatever was needed.
Jerry was preceded in death by his beloved wife Sharlene Rose (Whaley) Dorville. He is survived by son Thomas (Belinda) Dorville, daughter Rebecca Dorville, six grandchildren, sisters Sherrie (Paul) Rankin, Bonnie De Noble and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed.
