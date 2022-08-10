Obituary: Jeraldine Hanson
June 19, 1926 – July 31, 2022
Jeraldine Laverne Magoon was born June 19, 1926 in Chico, CA to Lowell and Evelyn Magoon. She graduated from Chico High School at the age of 16 and went on to the University of California at Berkeley where she got her AA degree. She married Ray Lucas and gave birth to 4 beautiful girls. Due to her husbands job, In 1962 the family relocated to the island nation of Trinidad and Tobago where they lived for three years. After returning to California, she eventually divorced and then reconnected with and married long-time friend, Bill Hanson. She and Bill moved to Grass Valley where they enjoyed their retirement years. She went by her nickname, Jeri, short and sweet like her. She enjoyed quilting, reading, her flower garden and her friends. She was a lifetime member of the Pine Tree Quilt Guild, belonged to South Yuba Club where she did aqua aerobics for over 20+ years and attended various meetings and social gatherings in the community. She was a strong, intelligent, positive, and caring person. She had a beautiful smile, great sense of humor, and a fun loving personality.
She is preceded in death by her parents, a brother, both husbands, a daughter, a step son, 2 grandsons and 1 great granddaughter.
She is survived by her brother, Ron Magoon of Chico, her daughters; Kristina Lucas-Hayden of Santa Rosa, Patricia Lucas of Penn Valley, Sandra Riemhofer of Bend, OR., 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She will be missed by us all!??
