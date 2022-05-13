Obituary: Jennifer Doolitle Hioki

April 27, 1983 – May 6, 2022

Jennifer left us unexpectedly just after her 39th birthday. Jen had a big heart and was a generous friend with a wicked sense of humor. She was a kind and artistic spirit who brought beauty and laughter into this world. Her creativity manifested in many ways, particularly evident in her jewelry and talent as a makeup artist. A world traveler, Jen had an appreciation for fine food, good music and adventures with her friends and husband Jerad.

One of her greatest joys in life came from raising her daughter, Izzy. Jen had a soft spot in her heart for animals and loved her dogs fiercely. We will miss her physical presence, amusing take on life, and her beauty every day.

Jen will be greatly missed by her husband and love of her life, Jerad Hioki, her step-daughter, Izzabella Hioki of Penn Valley (Jen always considered Izzy her daughter… nothing “step” about that in her heart), her parents, Helen Doolittle of Sacramento and Jim (Katherine) Doolittle of Nevada City, mother-in-law Carla Piccolo of Penn Valley, brother Christopher Doolittle of Port Orchard, her step sister and brothers and Frankie, her beloved Frenchie.

A gathering to celebrate Jen will be held at The Doolittle home, 100 Woods Court, Nevada City, CA, Saturday, June 11 at 11:00 a.m.

All are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, please consider Sammie’s Friends, Grass Valley (sammiesfriends.org)