Obituary: Jeannie Miller
June 28, 1954 – January 1, 2022
Jeannie Miller, passed away from Covid-19 in Grass Valley on January 1, 2022. She was 67 years old.
Jeannie was born at USAF Reese Hospital near Lubbock, Texas to Richard and Geni Miller. Jeannie is survived by her sister, Linda Phelps, brother-in-law, David Phelps and nieces, Lily and Maddie Phelps, cousins and long time friend, Bart Riebe. She was married to Buzz Presser and remained friends long after their divorce.
Jeannie graduated from Hennessy Elementary, Nevada Union High School (1972) and played on the tennis team. She attended Sierra College and graduated from the LVN Program in 1974. Jeannie enjoyed taking care of people and worked as a healthcare professional at Sierra Nevada Hospital and provided Home Health Care for many years.
Jeannie loved people and her dogs. She had a great sense of humor, a passion for life, loved to dance, helped others, and had a strong work ethic. She liked to work in her yard and always helped her mom. She enjoyed playing musical instruments, collected antiques, and watching movies.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospitality House. A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Jeannie was loved and cherished by her family and we know that, “Every time a bell rings an angel gets her wings”. We love you, Jeannie.
