Obituary: Jeanette Haire

September 10, 1932 – October 14, 2022

Jeanette Haire passed away in the early morning of October 14th, 2022. She was at peace with her hand held by family and her beloved cat at her side.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, October 26th at 11:30 at Hooper and Weaver’s Sierra Memorial Lawn Cemetery, 459 Hollow Way in Nevada City, CA 95959.

Jeanette was born September 10, 1932 in Fort Smith, Arkansas. Her family moved to California in 1941 and settled in Southern California.

She was a graduate of Long Beach Poly High School Class of 1950. She and Jim married June 18, 1950 and were married just short of 70 years. She worked at the Press-Telegram newspaper in Long Beach, California where she made many close friendships. She loved newspapers and her favorite publications were: The Press Telegram, Aracdia-Tribune, Pasadena Star News, LA Times, Sacramento Bee and The Union. She was an insatiable reader, and newsprint was one of her most favorite reads.

Jeanette graduated from Citrus College in Southern California in the early 1980’s. Her degree was in Cosmetology. She became a Certified Paramedical Esthetician and Registered Electrologist with many advanced honors in her field. She had a thriving business, Complexion Plus, first in Arcadia, California and then rebuilt in Nevada City, CA. Her studio was alongside her beloved Deer Creek. It was there that she lived, thrived and enjoyed her dream of skin care with her clients, so many beloved by her.

She was always active in her Church and held many callings. Callings that she loved and enjoyed were particularly with the Young Women of the church, from teaching and camp directing, to cooking, and being a friend to so many.

She worked at Hacienda Village Meat Company with her husband Jim in Hacienda Heights, California for many years. Jeanette was active in the Gra-Neva A’s Model A Club with Jim. The two of them did everything together. She had a passion for: Cinema, Animals, Flowers, Hiking and just being outdoors in nature.

Jeanette will be missed by many who knew and loved her. She was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Friend. She had a wonderful life.

Memorial contributions can be made to either of the following:

The Cure Alzheimer’s Fund (where 100% of donations go to support research.)

Cure Alzheimer’s Fund

34 Washington St., Suite 310

Wellesley Hills, MA 02481

782-237-3800 Email: info@curealz.org

Best Friends Animal Society

5001 Angel Canyon Road

Kanbab, UT 847451-5000

435-688-2327 Email: info@bestfriends.org