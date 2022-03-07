Obituary: Jean Shevlin

June 4, 1918 – March 2, 2022

Jean Parker Shevlin, age 103, passed away March 2, 2022 at the Bickford Cottage in Ames, Iowa. Her wishes were to be cremated and a private service will be held at a later date.

Jean Tisdale Parker was born on June 4, 1918, the daughter of John Parker and Ruth Tisdale Parker of Alameda, California. She attended the Anna Head School for Girls in Berkeley, California. Upon graduation, she moved to Eugene, Oregon to attend the University of Oregon where, in 1937, she was inducted into the Kappa Kappa Gamma Fraternity. After returning to the Bay area, she enrolled in Mills College to pursue her interest in art.

In 1942, she married Navy Ensign, William Alexander Shevlin, from Locust Valley, Long Island. Their marriage lasted 52 years, and included the adoption of two children, and many wonderful animal companions. In her spare time, she could be found immersed in art projects, or volunteering at the Stanford University Hospital Gift Shop. She was an avid gardener, enjoyed both domestic and international travel, and especially valued doting on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her home was a cornucopia of seasonal decorations that always delighted the family and friends she entertained. After raising her family in Woodside, California, Jean and her husband retired to Grass Valley, California. Many years later they would relocate to Boone, Iowa to be near the grandchildren.

Jean is preceded in death by her parents, husband William (“Bill”), and brothers John and Richard. She is survived by two daughters, Jean (David) Hansen of Ames, Iowa and Molly Shevlin of De Soto, Missouri; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.