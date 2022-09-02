Obituary: Jean Helm

July 24, 1923 – July 26, 2022

Jean was born on July 24, 1923 in Vallejo, Ca to Archibald and Violet Thomson. She was raised with her brothers William and George and her sister Margaret in Vallejo. After graduating high school, Jean attended St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing in San Francisco and became a registered nurse. While in nursing school, she met Russ Helm, an officer in the Merchant Marines .

They were married on New Year’s Eve 1944. After marrying, they lived in Oakland where they had 2 children, a son, Rick and daughter, Janice. They then moved to Grass Valley where they had another daughter, Laurie.

Subsequently they moved to Modesto and then to San Rafael. While in San Rafael, Jean resumed her nursing career working as an emergency room nurse at Marin General Hospital for many years.

When both Jean and Russ retired, they returned to Grass Valley where they built a house in Alta Sierra. In retirement, Jean enjoyed traveling with Russ, playing bridge, swimming in their pool, doing Jazzersize and Zumba which she continued into her mid-nineties. She also volunteered at Sammie’s Friends helping with the cats. Russ died April 1, 1999.

In 2014, Jean moved to Eskaton Village where she first lived in a cottage and later moved into the Lodge. She enjoyed her time there being part of the Eskaton Community.

Jean died on July 26, 2022, 2 days after her 99th birthday. She is survived by her son Rick of Anchorage Alaska, her daughter Laurie of Grass Valley and her daughter Jan of Novato. She also leaves behind her beloved cat Chives. At her request, there will be no services. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Eskaton for the excellent care she received and also thank Bristol Hospice. Donations in honor of her life can be made to Sammie’s Friends.