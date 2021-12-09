Obituary: Jean Frances Linder
September 6, 1941 – December 2, 2021
Jean Frances Linder passed away December 2, 2021, in her home, surrounded by love. She was 80 years old.
Services will be held Monday, December 13, 2021, at 11:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, located at 615 Hollow Way, Nevada City.
Jean was born September 6, 1941, in Long Beach, California. She loved to travel, play games, and spend time with her family and friends. She led a life of service and volunteered for the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital for many years. She loved working in the ER and attending fundraising events. She was also a member of Xi Alpha Eta Sorority. Jean was a kind and compassionate person that always helped others and will be missed by so many. She truly was an inspiration and an example to others. She loved the beach and loved to laugh. She was friendly and kind, and made friends wherever she went.
She is survived by her children: Jill, Pamela, Steven, Lisa (James), Melinda, and Daniel; Her loving grandchildren and great-grandsons, extended family, and many life-long friends.
