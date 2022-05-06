Obituary: Jean Durham Johnson

May 28, 1938 – March 26, 2022

Jean “Jeanie” Durham Johnson was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She passed away on March 26, 2022, in her home, at age 83. A private service was held on April 6 at Deer Creek Cemetery in Nevada City.

Jeanie was born on May 28, 1938, in Chicago, Illinois, to David and Susie Durham. She married her college sweetheart, Dale, on June 10, 1959 in Spokane, Washington. She attended the University of Idaho for 3 years and finished her bachelor’s degree at San Jose State University, completing her student teaching in Hillsborough, CA. She stopped teaching and became a full-time stay-at-home mom when her first child was born. Jeanie devoted her life to her children and was a hospital volunteer at four different hospitals for a total of 40 years – most recently at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, where she was the Gift Shop Manager.

Jeanie’s favorite hobby was sewing and she lovingly made numerous quilts for friends, family, and charity. She also loved to read, raise Shelties, and collect antiques.

Jean is survived by her husband, A. Dale Johnson; her daughter Karen (Dan) Morgan; her son Scott (Regan) Johnson; and her grandchildren, Nick and Emily Morgan, and Shelby and Riley Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Susie; her son, Stevie; and her sister, Joan.

Jeanie had a kind and gentle soul, and will be missed by all.