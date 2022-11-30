Obituary: Jay Dendy

Jay Dendy

Provided Photo

March 26, 1945 – October 31, 2022

Jay Dean Dendy passed away unexpectedly on October 31, 2022 while he and his wife, Wendy Mattson were visiting dear friends in Scottsdale, Arizona. Retirement led them to Grass Valley, California they enjoyed many years in the Sierra foothills and made loving and close friendships. After much thought and consideration, they relocated to Prescott, Arizona.

Born in The Dalles, Oregon, Jay was the son of the late Omar and Dorothy Dendy.

After successfully completing a four-year study in Electrical Engineering through the U.S. Corps of Engineers, Jay began a career in Electrical Power Distribution. His first employment was as a Hydro System Power Operator on the dams of the Columbia and Snake Rivers. Jay’s strong work ethic awarded him control of the entire Ice Harbor Dam, powerhouse, navigation lock, fish ladders, a removable spillway weir and a juvenile fish bypass facility.

His career later took him to Sacramento, California where he worked for the Bureau of Reclamation-Great Basin and was responsible for water distribution for the Central Valley Project.

Jay relocated to the Bay area and was hired as a Power Systems Operator/Dispatcher by Silicon Valley Power, the electrical supplier for the City of Santa Clara. Jay retired at the age of 55. He was very proud of his work ethic from the age of 17, never missing a day of work.

It was while working for Silicon Valley Power, Jay met Wendy Mattson and they married 1992. (One story that brought laughter and smiles was their comment that if Wendy changed her name, she would be Wendy Dendy.) Together they shared numerous common interests. Kayaking, biking, travel to Mexico, Hawaii, numerous islands in the Caribbean, Alaska and many other states. They enjoyed frequent motorcycle trips to the Gold Country of California, as well as the California Coast.

Jay and Wendy enjoyed numerous visits with his daughter Kayte and her family and celebrated many special occasions together, either in Utah or California. Jay and Kayte shared the same dry sense of humor and wit, resulting in much laughter. He was very proud of his daughter and her family.

Jay excelled in many interests. He always said, “I want to do the best job I can in whatever I do.” Jay was an avid scuba diver (inspired by the series Sea Hunt), dirt bike and motorcycle rider, fitness enthusiast, photographer, fisherman, golfer and an excellent marksman where he earned many competition medals in his younger years. Jay was a proud member of the Nevada County Sportsman’s Club where he volunteered as a certified Range Safety Officer. He always carried fond memories of the people he met there and developed long life relationships.

Jay was a man’s man, strong of conviction and integrity. His words were his bond. Jay also had the softest heart. He enjoyed music such as, “It’s a wonderful world” by Louis Armstrong, and “My Dad” by Paul Peterson.

Jay and Wendy enjoyed music by the Righteous Brothers, “Unchained Melody” which they played at their wedding and “I’ve had the time of my life”. Wendy would like to say…”Now, I’ve had the time of my life No, I’ve never felt this way before Yes, I swear it’s the truth and I owe it all to you….”

Jay is survived by his wife, Wendy Mattson, his son Scott Dendy and wife Christina and their son Michael of Newburg, Oregon and Scott’s daughter Amber Dendy, Draper, Utah; his daughter Kayte Dendy-Glennon and husband Barney, their son Noah and daughter Lilly of Sandy, Utah.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.