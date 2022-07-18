Obituary: Jay Coley

October 25, 1943 – July 6, 2022

It is with great sadness that our family shares the news of Jay Coley’s release from his physical being on July 6, 2022, after an illness. Vernon Jackson Coley III was born on October 25th, 1943, in Orlando, FL, and though he left us too soon, he lived an incredibly full and fulfilled life. As the son of a Navy pilot, he moved around to several locations growing up, from Whidbey Island, WA, to Barbers Point, HI, to Iwakuni, Japan and many other places between. While attending UCLA in December 1969, he met his soulmate, Anita Lee Byl, and married her on July 4th of the following year. He spent the next 52 years experiencing the type of love we all were honored to have witnessed.

Jay and Anita relocated to Nevada County in 1980, and welcomed their only child, Meredith, in 1983. Jay worked at Grass Valley Group for many years before starting his own company, Editware, with three business partners in the late 1990s. He was an avid member of Toastmasters for several years, and his intelligence, wit, and wisdom were enough to command an audience of any size.

Jay loved to travel; a few of his favorite locations being Kailua-Kona, HI, the Cotswalds in England, Hauptstuhl, Germany to visit his youngest sister, and an annual July trip to Catalina Island, with a group of 75+ friends and family known as the “Too Much Fun Club.” Much of his leisure time was spent golfing with good friends, and he never turned down a good game of cards. In fact, he and his son-in-law were on a pretty epic Canasta winning streak against his wife and daughter (much to their chagrin to admit publicly).

Jay is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Anita Lee Coley, his daughter Meredith Coley Reid and son-in-law CJ Reid, grandson Jackson James Reid, another grandson due at the end of July, sisters Karen Coley Bridger (and husband Bill) and Lisa Coley Hofmann, nieces Allison Bridger, Amanda Bridger, Jessica Hofmann, nephew Oliver Hofmann, and great-niece Ella Bridger. He is preceded in death by his parents, Vernon Jackson “Jack” Coley Jr, and Lois Coley, and brother-in-law Wolfgang Hofmann.

Jay was the epitome of morality, stability, and goodness. Though those who knew him in his adolescence and young adulthood may have some more colorful stories to share, I am certain that anyone who knew him was better for it. It was the gift of my lifetime to be his daughter, and we were all so fortunate to know and love him.

A celebration of life will be planned for later in the year, please email meredith.coley@gmail.com to be included when details are arranged.

In lieu of flowers, please treat yourself and a loved one to a Mai Tai in Jay’s honor; his were the very best. Aloha.