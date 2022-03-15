Obituary: Jason Schleper
December 19, 1974 – February 1, 2022
Jason Schleper unfortunately passed from this Earth Tuesday February 1st 2022 in Grass Valley California. Jason was born December 19th 1974 in Anchorage Alaska. He was the Son of Lynda Mueller and Earl John Schleper and the brother of Joshua Randolph Proud. Jason Will be missed by many as he had a good heart and would always stand up for the little guy. Jason was an extremely funny and witty individual. He is survived by his mother Lynda Mueller of Cedar City, Utah. His father Earl John Schleper of Ukiah California and his very well-mannered dog Paco of Grass Valley California. There will be a celebration of life for Jason at Condon Park on Sunday March 27th at 11AM at the picnic area to the left as you drive into the park.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User