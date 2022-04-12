Obituary: Jason R. Cote
– March 23, 2022
Jason R. Cote was born in Massachusetts and lived the last 20 plus years of his life in Nevada City, California. Jason loved this place he lived. Jason lived life his way.
Sadly, Jason died on March 23, 2022 after a sudden illness. Jasons’ organs were donated at Sutter Memorial after his death so others may live.
Jasons’ remains have come home to Massachusetts.
Thank You to Zach Witter, a friend and responder and also the staff at Nevada City Memorial Hospital. Thank you to all who knew and loved him.
Jason leaves his brothers Mike and Aaron and his mother, Lenora and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Jason will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Rest forever in Peace with the Angels my beloved son, love you forever, Mom.
