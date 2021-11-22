Obituary: Janice Marie Tresilian Valizan Cortez
– November 13, 2021
Janice Marie Tresilian Valizan Cortez passed away in Grass Valley, California, on November 13th, 2021, surrounded by daughter, Charlotte D. Mooty, and granddaughter Megan R. Jaime, at the age of 95. The youngest of six, she is preceded in death by daughter Jo-Anne F. Fong, grandson Richard G. Carlson, her five siblings, and her two late husbands John E. Valizan and Gilbert E. Cortez. She is survived by her four children: Jerry A. Valizan, Rose Marie T. Johnston, Charlotte D. Mooty, and Craig S. Cortez; her nine grandchildren: Megan R. Jaime, Robert A. Mooty Jr., Shannen M. Mooty, Bryan Johnston, Russell T. Johnston, Teresa M. Johnston, and Marilyn M. Valizan; her eight great grandchildren: Clint Carlson, Gabe Carlson, Hannah Carlson, Talon C. Jaime, Carlee M. Jaime, Daniel J. Johnston, Sonja M. Johnston, and Alexi M. Mooty; and one great-great grandchild, Colby Richard Carlson. Janice also loved her adopted twin daughters Katherine and Kathleen McElroy (aka “Kit” and “Kat”) of Auburn, CA. A devout Catholic, prayers are requested. She will be buried with her husband Gilbert E. Cortez at the Sacramento Valley Veteran’s Cemetery in Dixon, CA.
