Obituary: JANET WILSON

October 23, 1951 – January 19, 2022

Janet Wilson of Penn Valley, CA. died unexpectedly on January 19th,2022 after a brief illness. Born in Omaha, NE. she moved with her family to San Carlos, CA. when she was six. After graduation from San Carlos High School, she attended UCSB and graduated from UC Berkeley. She worked as an X-ray technician for several years, after that she returned to school to become a licensed dispensing optician. Janet was co-owner of Savada Adamich Opticians in Redwood City and after its sale worked at Borel Eye Doctors in San Mateo until her retirement.

Her artistic interests included singing in musical theater during high school and subsequent community productions. Her love of music included her church choir and later the San Mateo based choral ensemble, Viva La Musica. She had the wonderful opportunity to sing with them twice in Carnegie Hall in New York City and later travelled with them to perform in Vienna. She was an excellent and prolific photographer. After Janet retired, she moved to Lake Wildwood in Penn Valley. Always generous and community spirited, she volunteered at Music in the Mountains, Sammie’s Friends, The Animal Clinic of Penn Valley and was a regular blood donor. A lifelong animal lover, she had cat companions from childhood.

Janet is survived by a brother, two sisters, several nieces and nephews and their families, and many devoted friends. A celebration of her life will be held in Lake Wildwood on February 27th and later in San Mateo, followed by internment in her family plot in Maine.

Her warmth and humor will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her