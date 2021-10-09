Obituary: Jane Kirkland Bartley

September 3, 1938 – September 25, 2021

Grass Valley resident Jane Kirkland Bartley, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family and dear friends on September 25, 2021 at the age of 83.

Born September 3, 1938, Jane grew up in Petaluma, California. She attended Tomales High School and Santa Rosa Jr. College where she studied History. She was a collegiate tennis player as well, and truly loved the game.

Jane began working at the age of 10, picking potatoes near her childhood home in Petaluma. At the age of 12, she got a job cleaning shrimp. She was a licensed CNA, Private Caregiver, and Freelance Photographer. Jane worked continuously until her retirement a few years ago.

Her daughter Christina recalls that Jane loved cars and always had a beautiful one! One time, when Jane and her children were at Lake Tahoe, she raced a bunch of boys down Tahoe Boulevard in her brand new Cadillac and won!!! Christina remembers her mother changing the oil in her Buick Riviera wearing white jeans, white tennis shoes, and finishing without a spot of oil on herself!

Jane loved California history, especially the San Francisco gold rush days. She enjoyed volunteering at the Museum of History in Nevada City where she could share her appreciation of history with others.

Gardening was a passion for Jane. She enjoyed working in her yard, collecting beautiful plants and statuary, giving a special touch to her garden. She frequently attended garden tours with family and friends.

In her retirement years, Jane loved traveling with her best friend, Charles Fowler. They enjoyed many adventures with the local Roadrunners travel club.

Her daughter added that Jane always had her hair done on Tuesdays and forever looked beautiful and stylish. Jane loved being a caregiver and took immense pride in the care and love she gave the families she cared for. She touched the lives of so many families with her love, compassion and positive attitude.

Jane is survived by her children; Christina Taylor and son-in-law Bob Taylor, Michael Montero and daughter-in-law Traci Montero, and Patrick Montero. Grandchildren; Jessica and Jeff Heird, Nicole Miller, Samantha and Kevin Caldera, Melissa and Jody Nirk, Andrea Gonzalez, Michael Montero Jr. and Sara Farrow. Great Grandchildren; Dakota Vaith, Chyenne Vaith, Savanna Vaith, Jeremiah Miller, Colby Miller, Gracie Caldera, Abigail Caldera, Emma Jane Caldera, Thalia Gurtin, and Tyce Nirk. In 2013, her daughter Laurie Montero, preceded her in death.

Jane is also survived by her dearest friends; Charles Fowler, Dana Perkins, Barbara Coleman and Kim Janousek. Her love and friendship was a treasure and she will be forever missed. Jane loved life with all her heart and always drove with the pedal to the metal!

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Hospice of the Foothills. Jane was so appreciative of their care, compassion and support.

Hospice of the Foothills

11270 Rough & Ready Hwy

Grass Valley, CA 95945