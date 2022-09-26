Obituary: Jan Van Meter
February 13, 1953 – September 17, 2022
Jan Van Meter died Sept. 17, 2022 at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Grass Valley, after a brief illness. Jan was born to John and Margaret Thomas on Feb 13, 1953 at Hickam AFB, Hawaii. As part of an Air Force family, she moved frequently until they settled in Albuquerque, NM. Jan completed high school in NM and attended college at NM State University.
She moved to Grass Valley in 2004, where she remained until her passing.
She enjoyed walking and celebrating holidays with her family. Jan was a kind and generous friend.
Jan is survived by 3 sisters, 2 nephews, 2 nieces, and 2 great-nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents.
