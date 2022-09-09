Obituary: Jami Bentley

October 29, 1968 – July 30, 2022

Jami Bentley, age 53, of Auburn, California, passed away on July 30, 2022, as a result of an automobile accident.

The celebration of life will be held on September 18th at 1:00 pm at The Ridge Golf Course and Event Center in Auburn, California. All who knew Jami or who wish to support the family are welcome to attend and celebrate Jami’s life.

Jami was born in Chico, California on October 29, 1968. She graduated from Placer High School and continued her studies at the California State University, Chico.

Jami was married to Scott Bentley on June 3, 1995. They were married twenty-seven years and raised four children in Auburn, California.

Jami worked as a Para-educator assisting students with special needs for Newcastle Elementary School for ten years. She also spent several years partnering with her mother, Diana Arndt, as a florist specializing in weddings. She enjoyed nature, hiking, gardening and of course, flowers. Jami loved dogs and saved several by adopting them from shelters over the years.

Jami was an extraordinary mother and focused most of her attention on the foursome, ensuring they were well cared for. She volunteered her time at Sierra Preschool and as an art docent at Auburn Elementary School.

Jami’s sincerity and sense of humor had a way of making every occasion, big or small, feel special for her family.

Jami is survived by her husband, Scott Bentley; her children, Maya Bentley, Cooper Bentley, Ava Bentley, and Isabella Bentley; her mother and step-father, Diana and Paul Arndt; her brother, Jordan Arndt, her father James Linville, Her in-laws Ted and Liz Chedwick, Brother and sister in-law Greg and Brett Bentley and nieces Kendall and Keira Bentley,and other extended family members and friends.