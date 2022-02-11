Obituary: James Thomson

– January 31, 2022

Longtime Nevada County resident James Thomson passed away at age 75, after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2018. During a long career selling his handcrafted wood-and-stone boxes, Jim was a familiar face at Renaissance Faires and many other craft fairs. He enjoyed outdoor recreation and loved to travel, especially to other countries.

Jim is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Jennifer and Randy Olden; son and daughter-in-law Neil and Kara Thomson; grandchildren Amelia, Josh, and Sam Olden and Fiona Thomson; former wives Debbie Thomson and Karin Hofland, and longtime girlfriend Jeannette Lowery. He will be much missed by his family and his many friends.