Obituary James T. Ussery
March 22, 2019
James T. Ussery passed away on February 10, 2019 with his wife Cyndi by his side. Jim was born on August 7, 1947 in Oden, Arkansas to Gladys (Fryar) and Herman Ussery. His family settled in Nevada City when he as four years old and he graduated from Nevada Union in 1965. He is survived by his wife Cyndi Ussery; brother Bob (Linda) Ussery; and sister, Wanda Davina. Private interment took place in Grass Valley.
