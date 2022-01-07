Obituary: James Russell Fitch

January 13, 1925 – December 6, 2021

James Russell Fitch (“Jim Fitch”), 96, of Nevada City, CA died on December 6, 2021, surrounded by his family. His death was ultimately the result of a World War II injury received while flying “The Hump.”

Jim was born to the late Russell Burton Fitch and Helen Ryan Fitch, on January 13, 1925, in Brooklyn, New York.

Jim was raised in Buffalo, New York where his high school yearbook caption read “Never hurried, never worried,” a moniker that anyone who knew him would recognize as true. There he attended Canisius College, but his plans for dental school were derailed by World War II where he flew aboard a C-46 Curtis Commando assigned to the 14th Air Forces’ legendary “Flying Tigers.” He flew daily missions from India across the Himalaya Mountains (aka “the Hump”) to Burma and China. On one such crossing the Curtis Commando encountered a Mitsubishi Zero. The C-46’s only defense was to climb and pray that the enemy aircraft lacked the fuel to follow. They evaded the Zero, but the chronically overloaded Commando lost both engines in the effort. Jim awoke in a Honolulu hospital with life-long injuries. Years later, at an unveiling of a “Flying Tigers” China Burma India (CBI) Memorial in China, Jim learned the awful fate of his fellow crew members.

After the war, Jim attended the University of New Mexico, where he met his future wife of 68 years, Clarita Josephina Candelaria (“Jo Fitch”). Jim and Jo lived together in New Mexico before relocating to Merced then Stockton, California, where he taught for more than 30 years, first as a high school math teacher at Edison High School, then at Old Monroe, one of California’s first Special Education schools. Offering public special education to children identified with special challenges was radical thinking for its time. During those groundbreaking years, Mr. Fitch (as his students knew him) provided both academic instruction and vocational training. He excelled in both. He often noted that his key to success was the parents, whom he admired and “knew their children best.”

Jim had a time machine, a simple 12-foot fishing boat, where he trolled from the Stockton Delta’s modern world of speedboats and yachts into a ghost world where the twilight of the Delta’s grand paddle-wheeled past flickered. There he befriended old riverboat sailors and hermits who still called those waters home. He fueled adventures among his five children as well, giving his daughter, Helena, free reign to raise a wide variety of exotic animals at home, including giant snakes and rare primates.

A devout Catholic on a teacher’s salary, Jim managed to keep five children in parochial schools, and would ferry the entire family to church in a Renault Dauphine.

30 years ago, Jim and Jo moved to a log-cabin on Nevada City’s Banner Mountain where they lived happily-ever-after. Jim continued to serve his community by volunteering through several public service organizations, including adult daycare support groups. He also enjoyed beekeeping, chopping wood, and participated in the China Burma India (CBI) Theater Veterans Association (until there remained no CBI vets to gather).

Jim’s beloved wife, Jo, died in 2019. He is survived by their five children: Helena Fitch-Snyder and spouse Will, Dr. Jamie F. Candelaria-Greene and spouse Al, Dr. Mary Fitch Candelaria and spouse Wade, Jerome Fitch Candelaria and spouse Lori, and Daniel Candelaria Fitch and spouse Pat. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Kevin, Elise, Carinn, Alanna, and Bret.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.