Obituary: James Roy Sherwood
June 28, 1949 – December 15, 2021
James Roy Sherwood, 72, passed away on December 15, 2021 after a brave cancer battle. He was born in Yuba City to Virgil and Dovie Marie Sherwood, and sister LaVerne “Joy” Correia (Sherwood) on June 28, 1949. “Jimmy” enjoyed tennis, playing guitar, and weekends with family. He worked at Bethlehem Steel, then studied at Diablo Valley College to become a Journeyman Painter for 10 years. In his retirement, he enjoyed painting Bob Ross scenes, working in the yard, and walking 5 miles to the PV Store daily. Jim is survived by his 2 children, Michelle Bonomolo (Sherwood) and James “Neil” Sherwood; 4 Grandchildren (Francesca, Gianna, Abigayl and Izabelle), niece (Debbie Melgoza) and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his sister and parents. Jim will be laid to rest on June 28, 2022 at the Penn Valley Cemetery at 11:00 am, to be followed by a gathering of family and friends at Western Gateway Park (#2 Picnic area on left of entrance) in Penn Valley at 12:00. The family extends gratitude to Hospice of the Foothills and Spring Hill Manor.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User