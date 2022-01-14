Obituary: James P. Smith

– December 17, 2021

Jim Smith, who was our father, grandfather, faithful-loving-companion and uncle – passed away suddenly at his home on Dec. 17, 2021. He was 91 years old.

Jim was born in Chicago, Illinois. He grew up in Palo Alto, attended USF, married, served in the U.S. Army as a Medical Technician, and graduated from Stanford University. He worked as a film editor in Los Angeles and the Bay Area while raising two children as a single father. After earning a PhD in 1979, he practiced psychological therapy in San Francisco and Nevada City. He was an avid motorcyclist and rode well into his 90’s and made many trips touring Europe, Alaska, and the United States. He made many friends, both abroad and here who will never forget him. Jim was an enthusiastic writer, publishing articles, short stories, and most recently in 2018, a memoir: “Playing Small in Palo Alto Before Silicon Valley.”

Jim lived his life fully and always looked forward to the future. He had a passionate, playful, and empathetic spirit. He always looked on the bright side and made all around him live more fully.

We were privileged and happy to have had his unique presence for as long as we did. He will be missed terribly by his whole family.

We want to thank Katelan at Hooper & Weaver for her thorough, compassionate and genuine caring help during our time of grief.