Obituary: James Lingenfelter

February 26, 1936 – March 18, 2022

Lt Col (Ret) James Lingenfelter, age 86, passed away on March 18, 2022 in Birmingham, AL. Jim was born to Harold and Marian Lingenfelter in Vincennes, Indiana in 1936.

Jim and Deanna Wise were married in 1958 beginning an incredible 63 years of marriage.

Jim’s Air Force career spanned 28 years. In 1986, Jim retired from the US Air Force and began working at Beale Air Force Base as a Technical Writer for a company that built equipment in support of the SR-71. Following that he worked at 7-Hills School in Nevada City.

Over the years, Jim enjoyed many hobbies including fishing, jogging, camping, water skiing, finance, and collecting antiques. Jim loved snow skiing in the Sierras and skied until he was 72. Jim frequented the gym. Jim and Dee loved watching NFL and auto racing. When he was about 70, Jim circled Talladega Speedway at 170 mph. He said this was more thrilling than scuba diving 125 feet down, skiiing double diamonds and flying at supersonic speeds.

Jim and Dee loved Nevada County and all their friends. They had relocated to Birmingham, Alabama in January to be near greater family support.

Jim was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Deanna, his daughter Laurie and her husband Tommy, son Eric and his wife Tina, his granddaughters Cassidy, Hannah and her husband Clay, Abby, Lucia and Stella and great-granddaughter Maggie.

A private family Celebration of Life will be held. Donations may be made to Hospice or The American Cancer Society.