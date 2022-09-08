Obituary: James “Jim” Warnick
October 6, 1951 – August 9, 2022
James (Jim) Dubay Warnick passed away on August 9, 2022 at the young age of 70. While his life on earth ended early he was able to fill his days with countless adventures.
Jim was born in Washington DC, grew up in Coco Beach FL and spent the last 43 years in Northern NV.
Jim was an avid hunter, diver , fisherman and golfer who had passion for teaching the next generation his tricks of the trade.
In 1982 Jim started Sierra Drywall- a Northern NV business that he shared and developed with his sons throughout the years.
His legacy lives on through his loving family. His 3 sons Craig Forsberg (Lesley Bosch), Shayne Warnick (Kellie Warnick), and Joel Warnick (Molly Warnick), along with the true light of his life-his two granddaughters, Kenzlie Anne Marie and Adlie Ryan.
There will be a Celebration of Life held in South Lake Tahoe on September 24. Please contact joel@sierradrywallinc.com or
shayne@sierradrywallinc.com for details.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.