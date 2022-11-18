Obituary: James “Jim” Robert Anderson
November 19, 1947 – October 23, 2022
Jim Anderson, 74, passed away October 23, 2022, in Petaluma, California, surrounded by family. Although he lived his final 3 years in Petaluma, he considered Nevada City his home, which it was for 41 years. He will be remembered for his service as the City Attorney for 24 years and for his kind and honest nature, both in his role as a family lawyer and as a person in the community. Jim loved pickup basketball games, coffee at Broad Street Bistro, walking the NID trails and swimming in the Yuba River. For a more in depth obituary visit: https://www.dunnfuneral.com/obituaries/James-Robert-Jim-Anderson?obId=26302496#/obituaryInfo
