Obituary: James “Jim” Perkins

December 7, 1941 – May 23, 2022

James “Jim” Ernest Perkins died on May 23, 2022 in Grass Valley, California. He was 80 years old. A celebration of life memorial service will be held on July 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Twin Cities Church. Jim was born on December 7, 1941, in Houston, Texas, the same morning Pearl Harbor was attacked. This coincidental beginning led Jim to be interested in politics and history, and eventually into a career as a college professor teaching Texas Government at San Antonio College for 31 years. A voracious learner, Jim attended Texas Tech University, Pasadena City College, Cal State Los Angeles where he attained his masters, The University of Texas at Austin, and Fuller seminary courses through Oblate College in San Antonio. He met his bride Pam at Pasadena City College in an Art History class. Jim had a personal relationship with Jesus and spent his whole life learning, serving and worshiping. An important event in his life was attending the Walk to Emmaus, where he became renewed and recommitted to serving Christ. He served as a lay leader and gave many talks and volunteered during numerous Emmaus, Chrysalis, and Kairos retreats. He served for many years as a volunteer at Inner City Development and at the SAMM shelter in San Antonio. He was on the founding board of Habitat for Humanity in San Antonio and was President of Habitat later in Nevada County. He enjoyed attending theology classes during the summer at Ghost Ranch in New Mexico and traveling. His favorite trip was visiting the Perkins’ ancestral church in Leighton Buzzard, England. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Pam, his daughter Ashley (Thomas) and grandson Austin, his daughter Brooke, his stepson Robert (Vicky), his brother Robert (Tosh), his nephew Kenzo (Sarah), great-nephew Ethan, and his beloved dog Molly. He became reunited with his parents, Marian and Sam, his grandparents, Elizabeth and Frank and James and May, and many loving dogs in heaven. Memorial contributions can be made to: Nevada County Habitat for Humanity, 236 S Church St., Grass Valley, CA 95945. Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.