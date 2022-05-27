Obituary: James “Jeff” Thompson
January 17, 1948 – May 27, 2022
“Jeff” Thompson passed away peacefully on May 27, 2022 at the age of 74 in Grass Valley, CA after a long battle with varying health conditions. James is survived by his two sons Steven Thompson and Benjamin Thompson, as well as his siblings: Peter, Laura, and John. Jeff was well known in Nevada County legal circles as well as for his quick wit, humorous approach to life. He graduated from UC Berkeley and McGeorge School of Law. A private memorial will be held. Charitable donations in lieu of flowers is preferred.
