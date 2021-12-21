Obituary: James Fernandez

February 4, 1943 – December 18, 2021

James Fernandez passed away on Dec 18,2021 at his home in Grass Valley, California. A resident of Grass Valley since 2005. James was born on February 4, 1943 in Dallas, Texas and served in the Army from 1964-1970 as a Wheel Vehicle Mechanic. James is survived by his sister Nora Redinger, sons Jeff and Jason Fernandez, grandson Alex Fernandez, granddaughter Brianna Fernandez, and daughter in law Bernadette Fernandez. He enjoyed golfing with his friends, collecting old cars, and spending time with family. He always had a smile on his face and was always concerned about others. He will be dearly be missed by his family, friends, while continuing to be remembered and missed in our loving memory.

To celebrate James life, a Celebration Of Life will take place at his home in Mid January, date and location address will be announced to those close to him.