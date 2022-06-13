Obituary: James Edwin Swisher
September 2, 1933 – May 19, 2022
Jim was a 23-year resident of Alta Sierra in Grass Valley. He had joie de vivre! If his interest was piqued, his enthusiasm was unparalleled. He loved his work with finance, working right up until 6 months ago! He and his wife Barbara have long believed in philanthropy, good works & fun. If you look, you will no doubt find his name in the archives for: Habitat for Humanity, Kiwanis, The Gold Country Celtic Society, B&T, Music in the Mountains and even a gourmet club. He will be dearly missed by his wife Barbara, family, and friends.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 1:30 to honor Jim Swisher. The celebration will be at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 235 S. Church St., Grass Valley, Ca 95945. A reception will follow in Buck Hall with light refreshments. We would welcome donations to the American Cancer Society in his honor.
