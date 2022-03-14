Obituary: James Dyer

September 2, 1934 – March 10, 2022

A life-long Californian, Jim was born in Long Beach in 1934. He grew up in Glendale and graduated from Glendale High. Jim attended UCLA, where he ultimately earned his PhD. Between college and graduate school, he served in the army, rising to the rank of Captain. Jim and his wife Joan raised their daughters, Cheryl and Kim, in Redondo Beach. Jim was the proud grandfather of Evie, Nate, and Oliver. His family gave him great joy.

Jim taught a wide array of classes in mechanical engineering during his seventeen years at California State University, Long Beach. He served for eight of those years as chairman of his department. In 1985, Jim left teaching and became an aerospace engineer for Northrop, where he was known as “Doc” for his professorial manner and vast knowledge. He remained at Northrop until he retired.

Jim and Joan traded southern California’s beaches for the Sierra foothills when they moved to Grass Valley in 2001. Jim was a regular volunteer at the Empire Mine, where he led tours, worked in the gift shop, and played the role of Mr. Bourne in the cottage (very convincingly!). Weekly bridge games at the Grange were one of great Jim’s great pleasures. He and Joan also enjoyed hiking with the German American club and international travel, exploring exotic locations around the globe. They vacationed every summer with their family.

Jim was known for his infectious laugh. He told terrible jokes, gave wonderful toasts, and was a graceful dancer. He will be missed. The family will celebrate Jim’s long and successful life with a private gathering. If you would like to honor his memory, please consider making a donation to Hospice of the Foothills, Grass Valley, or your favorite charity.