 Obituary: James D. Smith | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Obituary: James D. Smith

Obituaries Obituaries |

June 16, 1940 – December 12, 2021

James Smith passed away at home in Grass Valley, CA peacefully on December 12, 2021 with his wife, Evelyn by his side, he was 81 years old.
Memorial Service to be held in the Spring.

Inside coverage on your local athletes

Keep up to date on your favorite sports

Read Here
 

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Obituaries
See more