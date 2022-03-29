Obituary: James Conrad Olsen

January 12, 1933 – November 6, 2021

On Saturday morning, November 6, 2021, James Conrad Olsen took his last breath. His daughter was by his side, holding his hand. He joins his wife, Joanne, in heaven, once again continuing their adventuring partnership together. I am certain that Mom greeted Dad at the heavenly gates with her sleeping bag under arm and her hand outstretched, beckoning him to join her. They had been married almost 66 years when she passed away only a few months prior.

James Conrad Olsen….Jim…Jimmie…Dad….Bumpa….was born in Omaha, Nebraska on January 12, 1933 to Marian Ruth Lillie and Earl Conrad Olsen. He led an idyllic childhood there, making life-long friends, riding his bike to deliver newspapers, exploring his grandparents farm and woodlands, and doting on his baby sister, Marilyn. He was a Boy Scout and embodied the principles and values that were modeled for him.

Jim was a great son and grandson. He sent cheerful letters home when he was away at camp and wrote in his journal of regularly helping with the household chores on weekends at home and at the farm. He was fascinated with airplanes and was a child during the war, reminiscing on collecting scrap metal bits and knitting scarves for the war effort.

In high school, Jim, also known as Ole to his friends, was involved in production of the school newspaper, traveled to New York City on the train with one of his best friends to see the city, and played on the school basketball and baseball teams. He also loved to play hockey, and was an avid sports buff, following the baseball teams and their scores, line-up, averages, and records.

Jim’s parents built a cabin with friends on a lake nearby, and he loved the weekends they spent there with family and friends.

One of his high school teachers encouraged him to stretch beyond his vision of a career in a trade and apply for colleges out of the area. Jim took that advice and applied to Grinnell College in Grinnell, Iowa, where the rest of his life took root.

At Grinnell, Jim studied Language and Literature. He participated in the school dramas, was a waiter in the women’s dorm, was elected as Mardi Gras King, and met his future wife, Joanne Boeckling. Ole is mentioned many times in her diary as their courtship unfolded. It was clear that Mom was smitten by this handsome and witty waiter. He received his B.A. in English in 1954. In August, 1955, Jim and Jo were married in Peru, Illinois.

After college, Ole and Jo moved to Detroit, Michigan, where Jim worked for Washington National Insurance Company. In 1956, Jim was accepted to the Harvard’s Master of Arts in Teaching program. He wanted to become a high school English teacher. In Boston, he worked a summer job as a janitor at a department store and in January, 1957, welcomed their first child, Jeff.

After receiving his Master’s degree, Jim and Jo moved to Park Forest, Illinois, where Jim taught freshman English and Social Studies at Rich Township High School. He loved teaching, and was a natural at it. One student wrote in a teacher evaluation that “I do not think there will ever be a person I will ever admire more than he.” He inspired his students to want to read and expand their horizons through literature, and he used his sense of humor and creativity to keep his students engaged and his classrooms inspiring. Some days he came to class dressed as a character in a novel they were reading and taught the lesson of the day in character.

In July, 1959, Jim and Joanne welcomed their daughter, Karen.

In 1961, Jim was accepted to a John Hay Fellowship summer program in Colorado. To qualify for the program, he had to “demonstrate the personal and professional qualifications which will enable him to profit from the institute and to stimulate his colleagues and students”.

In 1966, Jim applied for a second John Hay Fellowship program in Humanities at the University of California in Berkeley. The family traveled by car across the country, camping and adventuring along the way to Berkeley, where they lived for a year. Jo and Jim officially declared that they would be a “camping family”.

Jim taught Sunday school in their church, took the family on nature hikes, dug for antique bottles in creek beds, and read The Hobbit to his children at bedtime.

In 1967, the family moved to Metamora, Illinois, where Jim became Superintendent of the Metamora Township High School District. After two years, they moved to Evanston, Illinois, where Jim worked in the Niles High School District as administrator and later, teacher.

While in Evanston, Jim and Jo restored a vintage Craftsman house, bought 160 acres of woodland in Wisconsin, and hand built a vacation cabin there.

In 1989, they retired and moved to Grass Valley, California. Jim played tennis, volunteered as an AARP Tax Aide and later with HICAP, assisting people making choices on health insurance options. He was the president of the local Audubon Society chapter and participated in the annual Christmas bird counts. He was a philanthropist, a gardener, a writer, a bridge partner, a traveler, a friend. He was funny. He was kind. Gentle. Patient. Generous. He was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He spent countless hours walking with his grandchildren to his pond, taking them for ice cream and adventures, and supporting them in all of their interests and endeavors. He loved his Nebraska heritage, The Cubs, and discussing current political events. Dad especially loved lilacs, Mock Orange, and iris, flowers that reminded him of his mom’s garden in Omaha.

He was an unbounded supporter of education, encouraging any youth he came in contact with to set goals and reach for their dreams, even if it meant a bit of a stretch.

He said to his kids and his grandkids,” Be curious. Try new things. Reach out for new friends. Ask questions. READ, READ, READ. Don’t be afraid of being wrong.”

When Joanne developed dementia, Jim was the perfect caretaker. He was a kind, patient, respectful and thoughtful husband. Joanne passed away in June, 2021.

Jim will want you to remember him fondly when you hear the distant, muted calls of the Sandhill Cranes, returning to their homeland.

Jim is survived by his sister Marilyn Scheffler, children, Jeff Olsen and his partner Annie Robison, Karen Olsen Ramsey and her husband Ron, grandchildren Katie Ramsey May and family Travis, Reyna, and Zara, Emily Ramsey and fiancé Rey Castellanos, and Nick Olsen and partner Ashley Bello, nieces and nephews, and his sweet dog companion, Sammie. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, many aunts and uncles, and dogs Susie, George, Rosie, and Honee.

Many kind thanks to his friends and dear Eskaton neighbors who loved Dad and supported him, especially after Mom’s passing. He loved you all.

A celebration of life is scheduled for the near future. Please reach out to karen@artjeweler.com for details.

If desired, contributions can be made in Dad’s name to Hospice of the Foothills, or Heifer International. Providing food for hungry people was important to him.