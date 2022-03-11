Obituary: James Bartsch

September 11, 1938 – March 6, 2022

James “Jim” L. Bartsch passed away March 6, 2022. He was 83. Graveside services will be held on Friday, March 18 at 1:00 p.m. at Greenwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor Linda Langley.

Jim was born September 11, 1938 in Grass Valley, CA to John and Alice Bartsch. He married Lillian Bartsch on September 16, 1983 in Grass Valley. He joined the Navy in October, 1955 to Sept. 2, 1959 where he served his country proudly on the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Upon his return from serving in the Navy, Jim worked in the woods for a short time with his dad and brother. Jim started work at NID in 1960, first working as a diamond driller on the Yuba-Bear project, then the carpentry crew. The rest of his years at NID he worked as a heavy equipment operator until his retirement in 2000.

Jim enjoyed attending Bethel Church, serving as a board member, helping in children’s ministry and various outreaches.

Jim was a loving husband, father and Papa. He loved to joke around with others and loved being with his family. His greatest moments were with his four grandkids.

He is survived by his wife, Lillian of almost 39 years, son and daughter-in-law Ken and Jamie Bartsch of Grass Valley, and grandkids Tyler, Liam, Isabella and Cadie.

He’s preceded in death by his parents John and Alice Bartsch, brothers Joe and John and sister Pat.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be given to LivingWell in Grass Valley.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.