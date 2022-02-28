Obituary: Jacques “Jack” Monette

April 5, 1939 – February 16, 2022

Jack was born in Montreal, Canada to Ariste and Lina Monette, their first child. After several cold winters and cases of pneumonia, they emigrated to Los Angeles, California for medical reasons. When Jack started at school, he spoke only French, however as with all children, he learned English quickly. When Jack was eight he became a big brother to twins Ann and Susan. Eight years later he became a big brother again to Michele.

He attended Pius X Catholic High School and graduated in 1957. In 1961, he married his high school sweetheart, Joanne Rainis.

1962 was a big year for them; not only did they purchase their first home, but first child a son, Mark, was born. Daughter Jackie followed in 1964 and Jennifer in 1970.

Jack worked in the grocery industry in Southern. California for Von’s for over 41 years. In 2001 he semi-retired to Grass Valley where he became active with the Knights of Columbus.

Jack served on the Knights council and became Grand Knight. His major contributions included the installation of a new kitchen at St Patrick’s parish hall, working at the monthly parish breakfasts, participating in various fundraising activities, recruitment, and helping to organize the food booth and parking lot at the Nevada County Fair several years in a row.

Jack is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joanne “Joni”, his sisters Ann and Susan, Michele and husband Perry; son, Mark and his wife Florence, residing in Bullhead City, Arizona. Their daughter, Stephanie and husband Eric living in Oregon and daughter, Amanda and her husband Adam living in Utah; daughter, Jacqueline residing in Fallon, Nevada. Her son Bryan and his wife Cia living in North Carolina and daughter Kendall and her husband Matthew living in Lawton, Oklahoma; daughter, Jennifer, residing in Australia with her husband Steve, daughters Elizabeth, Sarah and Rachael and son James all in Australia.

Funeral Service to be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Grass Valley on the 10th March, 2022 at 11:00, with a small reception to follow in the church hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either Mount St. Mary’s Academy in Grass Valley or the Knights of Columbus #1875 – Grass Valley, St. Patrick’s Parish.