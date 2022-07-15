Obituary: Jacqueline Osborne

February 12, 1939 – July 11, 2022

Jacqueline Ethel Wilson Osborne went to be with the Lord on the morning of Monday, July 11th, 2022 in her hometown of Grass Valley, CA at the age of 83. She is survived by her loving Husband, Thomas Osborne. Jackie was born February 12th, 1939 in Colfax, CA to Jack and Kay Wilson. She grew up in Marysville, Truckee and Tahoe City and later moved to Nevada City. Jackie had one brother, Ken Wilson.

Jackie met Thomas Osborne in March of 1960 and they married three weeks later. Tom and Jackie were married 62 years. Jackie was the mother of two children, Richard and Carla Osborne.

Jackie was a member of the Red Hat Society and a 35-year member of the Grass Valley Rifle Rod and Gun Club Women’s Auxiliary. She spent her early years volunteering at Golden Empire Convalescent Hospital and with various organizations. She loved being with her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jacqueline loved chocolate, spending time with lifelong friends and remising on their many years of memories.

Survived by Husband, Thomas Warren Osborne, Son, Richard Warren Osborne, Daughter, Carla Swanson, Brother, Ken Wilson. Nieces and Nephews, Chip Wilson, Jennifer Osborne, Kate Osborne, Sarah Osborne and Tommy Osborne. Grand Children, Justin Swanson(wife Claire Swanson), Olivia Osborne, Annjane Osborne, Richie Osborne and Rachael Osborne. Great grandchildren Morgan Swanson, Brody Osborne, Everett Osborne, Jackson Devine, Warren Osborne, Hazel Reynolds and Jodie Devine.

Jackie will be missed by all and we will hold her in our hearts forever.

Arrangements for Jackie’s Celebration of life are being finalized and will be held in the near future. Please contact Olivia Osborne at oliviaodesign@gmail.com for further details.