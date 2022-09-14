Obituary: Jacqueline Osborne
February 12, 1939 – July 11, 2022
Jacqueline Ethel Wilson Osborne went to be with the Lord on the morning of Monday, July 11th, 2022 in her hometown of Grass Valley, CA at the age of 83.
A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, September 17th at 2:00 p.m. at 12664 Lazy Acres Court, Nevada City, CA 95959.
Jackie will be missed by all and we will hold her in our hearts forever.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.