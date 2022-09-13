Obituary: Jacqueline Osborne

February 12, 1939 – July 11, 2022

Jacqueline Ethel Wilson Osborne went to be with the Lord on the morning of Monday, July 11th, 2022 in her hometown of Grass Valley, CA at the age of 83.

A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, September 17th at 2:00 p.m. at 12664 Lazy Acres Court, Nevada City, CA 95959.

Jackie will be missed by all and we will hold her in our hearts forever.