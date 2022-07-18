Obituary: Jacob DeMarco
December 13, 1993 – May 29, 2022
Jacob DeMarco, 28, of Nevada City, CA passed away on May 29th, 2022. Jacob was born in St. Luis, MO. He grew up in Grass Valley, a town he loved. He worked as a Carpenter for several years and enjoyed being with his family. Jacob will be dearly missed and always remembered. Jake was a father, a son, a brother and fiancé. Jacobs Celebration of life will be held at Seaman’s Lodge Pioneer Park on 7/23/22 from 12pm to 4pm
