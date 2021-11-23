Obituary: Jack Douglas

December 4, 1996 – November 10, 2021

Jack Charles Douglas of Chicago Park, CA passed away on November 10th after a motorcycle accident in San Diego, CA. His family is shocked and deeply saddened by his loss.

Jack was born on December 4th 1996 to John and Adrienne Douglas at Sierra Nevada Memorial. Jack attended Chicago Park school and was passionate about riding dirt bikes from the time he could walk. Jack and his siblings Ryan and Karina and his mother Adrienne were survived by his father John who died in 2004 when Jack was just 7.

As Jack grew he explored the creative arts, played sports and shined on his snowboard and of course dirt bike. He always enjoyed having a good time with friends and family, listening to music and eating good food. Jack loved to travel and had an ever adventurous spirit. His positivity and goodwill towards all will be sorely missed. Jack’s memory will be forever cherished by many including his mom Adrienne Douglas, step dad Kirk Christman, siblings Karina, Ryan and CJ, brother in law Keenan Walsh, his Aunt Jacque Collins and niece and nephews Coralee, Timmy and Freddy Walsh. Jack was a fun uncle and earned the affectionate nickname “Huncle” because of his charisma and charm.

There will be a celebration of Jack’s life at the Condon park pavilion Saturday November 27th at 1pm.