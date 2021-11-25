Obituary: Isacc William Reshatoff

July 29, 1980 – November 10, 2021

Isacc William Reshatoff passed away on November 10th, 2021, in Sparks Nevada at the age of 41.

Isacc was born on July 29th, 1980, in Grass Valley, California to Jeane Reshatoff and William Reshatoff. He was raised on the family ranch where he spent his childhood fishing, hunting, shooting, and playing wiffle ball with his cousins. In school, he loved playing basketball, football, and baseball. Isaac also loved music and playing the piano. On November 17th, 2001, he married his high school sweetheart, Samantha. After settling in Portola, California they welcomed their first child Wyatt. Soon after they were blessed with their daughter Payton. He was a proud father and a loving husband, who always put his family first.

Isacc wouldn’t accept that he fit into a category universal to the mainstream and he continued to push the boundaries of title and stereotypes and attempted to show anyone looking that what truly matters in each of us resides in our willingness to become great. He adopted the saying “we only have one life to live”. With that in mind, he set out to pursue everything he could find that would challenge him. As such, he spent his entire life moving through the trades, hell bent on being the very best he could be. He spent a respectable amount of his life as a heavy equipment operator. After years of hard work and determination, he became the superintendent of a large construction company in Reno, Nevada.

As long as we remember a person, they are not really gone. Their thoughts, their feelings, their memories, they become part of us. He may have left this world, but he will never leave our hearts.

Isacc is survived by his wife Amber Reshatoff, his son Wyatt Reshatoff and daughter Payton Reshatoff, whom he shared with his former spouse Samantha Reshatoff, step-daughter Haley Jones, mother Jeane Bente, sister Aaron (Curtis) Ross, sister Nikiya Schwarz, brother Jon Luke (Stephanie) Ryan, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Isaac was preceded in death by his father William Reshatoff and his grandparents Ernest and Katherine Sowell.

Private services will be held at a later date.