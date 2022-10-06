Obituary: Isabel Perkins
June 4, 1922 – September 26, 2022
Isabel Ramos Perkins
June 4, 1922 – Sept. 26, 2022
Isabel died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Sacramento. She was 100.
She was born on June 4, 1922, in Vacaville, at the Goepfert Ranch to Diego Miguel Ramos, and Juana Castano Ramos, immigrants from Marchal de Lubrin, Spain. She grew up in Vacaville and graduated from Vaca Valley High School in 1942.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David L. Perkins; parents Diego and Juana Ramos; daughter, Rebecca Downey Truttman; brother Michael Ramos; and sister, Jane Ramos Wood Gail.
She is survived by her daughters Diana Dow, and Lorraine Hasick; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
In 1947, she married Gail C. Downey. They had three daughters, Diana, Rebecca and Lorraine. The family lived in Vacaville for several years. The marriage ended in 1959.
In 1961, Isabel married David L. Perkins. They lived in Sunnyvale where they both worked at Lockheed and graduated from San Jose University.
When her husband retired, in 1992, they moved to Grass Valley where Isabel wrote a column about seniors for the Grass Valley Union. She also helped put together a quarterly senior magazine, We Write, written by seniors.
In 2004, Isabel and her husband moved to Lincoln where they continued with their interests, her husband in genealogy, Isabel in journalism and art, together traveling the United States, Europe and enjoying their family.
In Sunnyvale, Isabel was an active member of the California Grandmothers Club, #14. In Grass Valley, she joined the AAUW, SAR Ladies Auxiliary, and Club Espanol of Rocklin.
Visitation will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at the Nevada City chapel of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary, followed by a graveside service at Sierra Memorial Lawn in Nevada City.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.
