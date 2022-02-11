 Obituary: Irl Eugene Denniston | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Obituary: Irl Eugene Denniston

Obituaries Obituaries |

Irl Eugene Denniston
Irl Eugene Denniston
Provided Photo

– January 31, 2022

Irl Eugene Denniston, 93, was called to his heavenly home on January 31, 2022. He leaves behind five children: Teresa (Steve) Paul and Karen Denniston all of Laurel, IA, Diane (Travis) Nash, Drain, OR, David Denniston, Grass Valley, CA, and Laura (Mike) Dodson of Dunnville. KY; 26 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. A private family burial was held February 11th at Clear Creek Cemetery. He rejoined his wife, Ruth (Andrus) Denniston, daughter, Doris Denniston and son, Darrell Denniston.

Inside coverage on your local athletes

Keep up to date on your favorite sports

Read Here
 

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Obituaries
See more