Obituary: Irl Eugene Denniston
– January 31, 2022
Irl Eugene Denniston, 93, was called to his heavenly home on January 31, 2022. He leaves behind five children: Teresa (Steve) Paul and Karen Denniston all of Laurel, IA, Diane (Travis) Nash, Drain, OR, David Denniston, Grass Valley, CA, and Laura (Mike) Dodson of Dunnville. KY; 26 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. A private family burial was held February 11th at Clear Creek Cemetery. He rejoined his wife, Ruth (Andrus) Denniston, daughter, Doris Denniston and son, Darrell Denniston.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User