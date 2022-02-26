Obituary: Iris Cook
– January 27, 2022
Iris Irene Cook, age 93, of Grass Valley, CA, passed away on January 27, 2022 in Citrus Heights, CA. She was a loving wife and mother. She is predeceased by her husband of over 68 years Dell Harvey Cook and two of her sons, Robert Cook and Hobreigh Cook. She is survived by three sons, Herbert Cook, Richard Cook, and Dell Cook along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved her family, and her zest for life was displayed with her can-do attitude. She lived her life with unbroken optimism, following her mantra of “like water off a duck’s back.” She was a prolific artist, and she left a legacy of beautiful paintings that her family will cherish. She will be dearly missed.
