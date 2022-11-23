Obituary: Irene Maretti
December 28, 1928 – October 31, 2022
Irene Maretti was born in San Francisco in 1928. She married Mario Maretti in 1953 and shortly thereafter moved to the Bay Area. Mario and Irene retired to Penn Valley in 1982. Irene was a volunteer with the Penn Valley Fire Department Thrift Shop, longer than any other volunteer. She also volunteered at the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Auxiliary as a “pink lady”. She had many friends and lived in Penn Valley for almost 40 years. She enjoyed numerous cruises with family and friends, including France, Greece, Italy, Panama Canal, and Alaska. She moved to Arizona to a retirement community near her daughter in December 2021. She loved the weather and made many friends and memories there. Irene passed away peacefully with her children at her side (Mara, John and John’s wife Cathy). Her sense of humor and joyful spirit will be remembered by the many friends and relatives she left behind: grandchildren Matthew Maretti and Adrian Bayless, great-grandchildren Kaitlyn, Noah, Lucas and Jax, stepson Michael Maretti, as well as many cousins and their families (Timothy, Carol, Ronald and Veronika Lennon, Pamela and Craig Hellon, and Chris and Paul Astabie, Dick and Susan Pretel, and “Little” Mary Arabian). There will be a Celebration of Life in early December.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.