Obituary: Inez Gertrude Baumer

November 11, 1930 – January 19, 2022

Inez Gertrude Hadaller, 91, of Alta Sierra area of Grass Valley, passed away on January 19, 2022 in the hospital, after getting a sepsis infection that she just couldn’t beat.

Inez was born on November 11, 1930 to Otto Hadaller and Anna Kirpes in Salkum, WA. After Inez graduated from Mossyrock high school in 1948, she went to business school and worked in bookkeeping.

She met her husband Bruce Anthony Baumer, a few years later at a dance at Fort Lewis, WA. Inez and Bruce went on to have six children, Ladonna, Dianna, Howard, Carolyn, Neysa and Karl. After the 4th child was born, they moved from WA to Alhambra, California where they bought a house and raised their family.

In 1993 Inez and Bruce retired and moved to Grass Valley. Inez was involved with the Newcomers Club, the Red Hat Society and a wine and dine group. She was a member of Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church. Her favorite activities besides going on outings with her girlfriends, was quilting bedspreads and knitting or crocheting afghans for her family and friends for those special occasions like marriage and having a child. She was very interested in her family genealogy and documented her family’s information to be passed on to the next generation.

Inez was predeceased by her husband, parents, sister, Lilian Wright and brother, Omar Hadaller. She is survived by her sisters, Isabelle Boshart, Phyllis Chromey, Shirley Estabrook, brothers Oren Hadaller and Otis Hadaller, her children, 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Services will be held at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery on March 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the USO. She was very proud of all her family who served in the US military.