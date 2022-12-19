Obituary: Howard Weitzel

Howard Weitzel

Provided Photo

January 9, 1925 – August 30, 2022

Howard Fred Weitzel passed away Aug. 30, 2022. He was 97.

Memorial services will be held in the spring of 2023.

Howard was born Jan. 9, 1925, in Cleveland, OH, to Walter and Francis (Dorner) Weitzel. He completed the 10th grade and on his 17th birthday, Jan. 9, 1942, enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served for 20 years. During this time he served aboard the USS Bairoko, the USS Yorktown and the USS Oriskany. On Christmas Day 1948 he married his wife of 54 years Ann Gonyea. In 1949 Howard became a Mason at the Cahuenga Lodge #513 Hollywood, CA. The following year their daughter, Charlene was born. The family moved to Oahu, HI in 1955, and lived on Hickam AFB. They returned stateside and lived in Santa Clara while Howard was stationed at Moffett Field until he retired in 1961. Next Howard became a carpet layer, and instructed floor covering at the local junior college. He also spent his last few years before retirement as a Postal Carrier with a walking route in Santa Clara. In 1986 he and Ann bought property in Grass Valley, and built a home so they could be close to their grandsons.

After moving to Grass Valley Howard became a member of the Nevada 13 Masonic Lodge in Nevada City, and in 1994, he became a Shriner. Howard and Ann loved to travel and visited many National Parks, Alaska, and the east coast for the fall color change. Howard loved to fish and it was not unusual to find him on Englebright Reservoir with his life long friend, Roy Ahner. He traveled to Craig, Alaska where he fished with his son-in-law, Tom Bumgarner and his grandson, Zach. He also traveled to Europe and cruised down river in Germany with his grandson, Josh. He traveled with the Roadrunners travel group and played cards with his friends in the Fun Seekers club. Howard also took time to finish his GED which he received in a ceremony at the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools office.

Howard was known to his neighbors in Alta Sierra, as the man behind the signs. He often shared his thoughts with his neighbors on signs posted in his front yard. In return he received many thank you notes from people who appreciated them. He could often be seen early in the mornings riding his tractor, having coffee in his garage or caring for the roses he grew for Ann.

He is survived by his daughter, Charlene Bumgarner; his son-in-law, Tom Bumgarner; grandsons Zachariah and Josh Bumgarner; great-grandson, Sawyer Bumgarner all of Grass Valley; and sister, Viola Colwell of Fort Worth, TX and her family.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann.

In Howards memory please consider supporting the Shriners Children’s Hospital or Hospice of the Foothills.

Special thanks to Lisa Winget, and her staff at Sierra View Senior Living for the care they gave to Howard, and treating him like the individual he was right down to his daily glass of Champagne. Thank you to his lodge brothers especially, Jerry Satterfield who made sure he made it out weekly to dinner, and to the Tommyknocker luncheons. And to his neighbor, Toby Pass who helped keep Howard’s home shipshape.